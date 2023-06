OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is hoping you can help identify a suspect.

OPD says they believe this man is a suspect in a theft.

They ask if you have any information regarding the theft, to call Detective Saffran at 270-687-8880 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

