Owensboro Commissioners call special meeting

Cravens Pool in Owensboro
Cravens Pool in Owensboro(WFIE)
By Brady Williams
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, Commissioners are hosting special called meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Several things are set to be discussed, like improvements at Cravens Pool and irrigation at Ben Hawes Golf Course.

They’ll also have an update on the new first training center on J.R. Miller Boulevard.

We’ll have any developments from the meeting on 14 News.

