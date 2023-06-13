Owensboro Commissioners call special meeting

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - In Owensboro, Commissioners are hosting special called meeting Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Several things are set to be discussed, like improvements at Cravens Pool and irrigation at Ben Hawes Golf Course.

They’ll also have an update on the new first training center on J.R. Miller Boulevard.

We’ll have any developments from the meeting on 14 News.

