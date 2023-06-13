Officers honored after Grayville, Illinois, shooting

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Officials with the White County Sheriff’s Office say there was a shooting on June 4, at the Road Ranger in Grayville.

They say an employee of the store was shot.

Officials say Grayville Officer Scott Esmon and White County Deputy Trey Simmons were the first on scene and gave her medical help until the ambulance arrived.

Monday, both officers were given a Certificate of Commendation for saving the woman’s life.

Local radio station WRUL reports the suspect in the shooting dropped her payment card. They report that’s how Kimberly Clerk, of St. Louis, Missouri, was tracked down and arrested.

