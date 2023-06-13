Officers awarded for actions during Walmart shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several Evansville Police Department officers will be awarded for their quick response to the active shooter situation at the westside Walmart.

The Evansville Police Merit Commission recommended the 80 officers that responded to receive a merit award.

39 officers will receive a gold merit award and six will receive a silver merit award.

Those officers will be awarded for securing the store and preventing more casualties.

Vice President James Sutton says it’s important to reward the officers for doing what they’re trained to do.

”It also shows courage that they do have when something like that occurs, that they have an immediate response to remove a threat in a situation like that,” said Sutton.

This is the first time a large number of EPD officers have been recommended for merit awards at one time.

