Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Officers awarded for actions during Walmart shooting

Officers awarded for actions during Walmart shooting
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several Evansville Police Department officers will be awarded for their quick response to the active shooter situation at the westside Walmart.

The Evansville Police Merit Commission recommended the 80 officers that responded to receive a merit award.

39 officers will receive a gold merit award and six will receive a silver merit award.

Those officers will be awarded for securing the store and preventing more casualties.

Vice President James Sutton says it’s important to reward the officers for doing what they’re trained to do.

”It also shows courage that they do have when something like that occurs, that they have an immediate response to remove a threat in a situation like that,” said Sutton.

This is the first time a large number of EPD officers have been recommended for merit awards at one time.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Cleary
Sheriff: 4 children missing from Nebraska found with woman in Warrick Co.
Police lights generic
Police looking for man who took $15K in phones from Evansville store
Evansville mom reports man tried to walk off with her child
Kyle Haynes
Deputies: Drunk driver takes off during traffic stop, runs over mailbox
Almanzo Anderson
Man facing child molesting charges in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Walls of Lloyd Pool coming down
Walls of Lloyd Pool coming down
New site secured for Ellis Park entertainment center in Daviess Co.
New site secured for Ellis Park entertainment center in Daviess Co.
Walls of Lloyd Pool coming down
Walls of Lloyd Pool coming down
Standoff ends with suspect in custody in Evansville