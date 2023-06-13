New restaurants planned in Evansville
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville is getting two new Mexican restaurants.
According to a site review agenda, a new Qdoba is in the works for the west side. The location is listed as Pearl Drive, where Ghost Quesadilla recently closed.
There are also plans for a restaurant on South Kentucky. Currently, Taqueria Vargas operates a food truck at the location.
No word yet on when they are scheduled to open.
