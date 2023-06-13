Murder suspect wants new trial moved

CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh woman accused of killing her husband wants her next trial moved out of Crawford County.

As we reported, Lisa Harris went on trial for murder back in April.

In the end, the jury could not reach a decision.

[Previous: Trial of Newburgh woman accused of murder ends in hung jury]

Tuesday her attorney filed for a change of venue.

She’s due back in court on Thursday.

State police arrested Harris in 2020.

They say she shot and killed her husband, Michael Harris, at a campground in Birdseye.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.