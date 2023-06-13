Mostly Sunny, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This morning, a chilly start as lows dip into the lower 50s under clear skies. This afternoon, mostly sunny and breezy as high temps reach the lower 80s. Tonight, it will be mostly clear as lows temperatures fall into the lower 60s.

Wednesday, becoming partly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid to upper 80s. Thursday night, mostly clear with a low of 60-degrees.

Thursday, mostly sunny and hotter as high temperatures elevate into the upper 80s to 90-degrees.

