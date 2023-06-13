Mesker Park’s penguin chick starts swimming lessons

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo has shared a new update on the penguin chick.

The chick has started swimming lessons, and video shows those lessons are paying off.

The chick has also had its first vaccinations, and feathers have been sent off for testing.

[Previous: Penguin chick at Mesker Park Zoo starts molting]

Officials say they should finally know the gender in about four weeks.

The chick has also started socializing with the other penguins.

