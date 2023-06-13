Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Mesker Park’s penguin chick starts swimming lessons

Mesker Park Zoo's penguin chick on 6/13
Mesker Park Zoo's penguin chick on 6/13(Mesker Park Zoo)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo has shared a new update on the penguin chick.

The chick has started swimming lessons, and video shows those lessons are paying off.

The chick has also had its first vaccinations, and feathers have been sent off for testing.

[Previous: Penguin chick at Mesker Park Zoo starts molting]

Officials say they should finally know the gender in about four weeks.

The chick has also started socializing with the other penguins.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Cleary
Sheriff: 4 children missing from Nebraska found with woman in Warrick Co.
Police presence at a home on Madison Ave.
Standoff ends with suspect in custody in Evansville
First new Indiana town in 20 years incorporated in Warrick Co.
First new Indiana town in over 20 years growing in Warrick Co.
New site secured for Ellis Park entertainment center in Daviess Co.
Churchill Downs moves forward with entertainment center, just in a new location
EPD: Evansville woman arrested after burning flag, claims to be with ISIS
EPD: Evansville woman arrested after burning flag, claims to be with ISIS

Latest News

Luie Whitaker
McLean Co. Magistrate Luie Whitaker passes away
Murder suspect wants new trial moved
Cravens Pool in Owensboro
Owensboro Commissioners call special meeting
Lisa Harris
Murder suspect wants new trial moved