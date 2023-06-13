Meeting planned in Warrick Co. to discuss ‘Public Safety Local Option Income Tax’

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The public is getting an opportunity to give their input on a new “Public Safety Local Option Income Tax’.

Officials say that’s happening Tuesday in Warrick County.

The discussion will be to find the best way to use current resources for the tax.

At this time, it will go to help fund the new Correctional Facility.

Officials say the meeting will also help inform people that their own taxes will see little to n o change.

They say if you want to give your input, that meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the county courthouse.

