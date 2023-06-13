Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Meeting planned in Warrick Co. to discuss ‘Public Safety Local Option Income Tax’

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The public is getting an opportunity to give their input on a new “Public Safety Local Option Income Tax’.

Officials say that’s happening Tuesday in Warrick County.

The discussion will be to find the best way to use current resources for the tax.

At this time, it will go to help fund the new Correctional Facility.

Officials say the meeting will also help inform people that their own taxes will see little to n o change.

They say if you want to give your input, that meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at the county courthouse.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Cleary
Sheriff: 4 children missing from Nebraska found with woman in Warrick Co.
Police presence at a home on Madison Ave.
Standoff ends with suspect in custody in Evansville
First new Indiana town in 20 years incorporated in Warrick Co.
First new Indiana town in over 20 years growing in Warrick Co.
New site secured for Ellis Park entertainment center in Daviess Co.
Churchill Downs moves forward with entertainment center, just in a new location
EPD: Evansville woman arrested after burning flag, claims to be with ISIS
EPD: Evansville woman arrested after burning flag, claims to be with ISIS

Latest News

6/13 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
6/13 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
6/13 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Standoff ends with suspect in custody in Evansville
Standoff ends with suspect in custody in Evansville
Officers awarded for actions during Walmart shooting
Officers to be awarded for actions during Walmart shooting