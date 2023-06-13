Birthday Club
McLean Co. Magistrate Luie Whitaker passes away

Luie Whitaker
Luie Whitaker(McLean Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
McLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the McLean County Sheriff’s Office say Magistrate Luie Whitaker has died.

According to his obituary, he was 68-years-old and died Sunday.

His wife of 50 years, Debbie, just died in April.

“His contribution to McLean County can not be measured. He had a heart for this county and the people in it. He was a good friend to myself and the sheriff’s office. He loved his family, church, friends, and his Savior Jesus Christ dearly,” said Sheriff Ken Frizzell “I’m going to miss our talks that would sometimes last for hours about life, county issues, the Bible, and our Lord Jesus. Our spirit rejoices that he is at home in heaven with Jesus, but our flesh mourns that he is no longer here with us.”

Whitaker’s funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Calhoun Baptist Church.

