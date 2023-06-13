Madisonville residents speak out about public bus service ending

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville residents spoke out against the city’s decision to cut the bus routes at a special council meeting Monday afternoon.

Officials with GoMadisonville Transportation say they will run its last route on Friday, June 30.

Officials announced the decision last month citing declining ridership and increased costs for funding the program.

They say residents will still be able to get Medicaid and public paid fare transportation through Pennyrile Allied Community Services.

The fares for a scheduled ride through PACS is $1.25 per mile per person for in-region trips and $1.50 for out-of-region trips.

However, some residents said they will not be able to afford the extra expense.

Cynthia Carr says that her and her sister were some of the first riders when the city introduced the lines in 2017.

Carr said she estimates that going to work with PACS transportation would cost her close to $150 a month.

“I am disabled, so I depend on the bus. It takes me back and forth to work, doctors’ appointments,” Carr said. “Sometimes I have to do both buses, but I am happy to take both buses because I am a working lady, and I still can’t afford the PACS.”

Executive Director of PACS Harold Monroe addressed the room saying that ridership has fallen steadily over the past six years of service.

“The first year we were in operation we had a little over 24,000 passengers,” Monroe said. “We really have never had ridership at that level since-- the last two years we’ve barely averaged over 11,000.”

The cost to the city per rider has risen from $7.42 to more than $24 according to Monroe.

Furthermore, Monroe pointed to a grant that the city lost three years ago that initially supported the lines -- meaning that maintaining the buses poses a financial challenge for the city.

Monroe said that the two buses drive a combined 26 hours daily and “are literally a transmission or engine away from being parked.”

