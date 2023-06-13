KSP: Muhlenberg Co. man arrested in undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police says an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation has led to the arrest of a Muhlenberg County man.

According to a release, 48-year-old Timothy Nannie was arrested on Thursday, June 8, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.

KSP says they began their investigation after discovering Nannie sharing pictures of child sexual exploitation online.

They say Nannie is charged with five counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, under 12 years old and five counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, under 12 years old.

A release shows these charges are punishable by five to ten years in prison.

Nannie was booked into the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

