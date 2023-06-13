Jason Bonham set to perform ‘Led Zeppelin Evening’ in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening is set take place this August at the Old National Events Plaza.

According to a release, that’s happening Tuesday, August 29 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m.

They say ticket prices start at $50, and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.

