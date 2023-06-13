Jason Bonham set to perform ‘Led Zeppelin Evening’ in Evansville
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening is set take place this August at the Old National Events Plaza.
According to a release, that’s happening Tuesday, August 29 at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m.
They say ticket prices start at $50, and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or the Old National Events Plaza Box Office.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.