Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

INDOT: Lane restrictions planned on I-69 near US 41 interchange for lighting work

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane restrictions are being planned for I-69 in Evansville.

According to a release, crews will start restricting driving lanes of I-69 north and southbound.

Those restrictions will occur near the US 41 interchange and go to just beyond the bridge over Weinbach Avenue.

They say that will begin Monday, June 19.

Traffic will remain open for traffic in the passing lanes of I-69 in both directions.

They say work is expected to last through mid-August, depending on the weather.

INDOT is also urging drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Cleary
Sheriff: 4 children missing from Nebraska found with woman in Warrick Co.
Police presence at a home on Madison Ave.
Standoff ends with suspect in custody in Evansville
First new Indiana town in 20 years incorporated in Warrick Co.
First new Indiana town in over 20 years growing in Warrick Co.
New site secured for Ellis Park entertainment center in Daviess Co.
Churchill Downs moves forward with entertainment center, just in a new location
EPD: Evansville woman arrested after burning flag, claims to be with ISIS
EPD: Evansville woman arrested after burning flag, claims to be with ISIS

Latest News

Madisonville residents speak out about public bus service ending
Madisonville residents speak out about public bus service ending
Disney Junior Live On Tour Costume Palooza coming to Evansville
Disney Junior Live On Tour Costume Palooza coming to Evansville
Jason Bonham set to perform ‘Led Zeppelin Evening’ in Evansville
Jason Bonham set to perform ‘Led Zeppelin Evening’ in Evansville
48-year-old Timothy Nannie
KSP: Muhlenberg Co. man arrested in undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation