INDOT: Lane restrictions planned on I-69 near US 41 interchange for lighting work

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane restrictions are being planned for I-69 in Evansville.

According to a release, crews will start restricting driving lanes of I-69 north and southbound.

Those restrictions will occur near the US 41 interchange and go to just beyond the bridge over Weinbach Avenue.

They say that will begin Monday, June 19.

Traffic will remain open for traffic in the passing lanes of I-69 in both directions.

They say work is expected to last through mid-August, depending on the weather.

INDOT is also urging drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.

