Evansville man sentenced for federal exploitation of a child

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after officials say he engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a minor via Facebook video chat.

The US Attorney’s Office says Stacy Goldman contacted a minor via Facebook chat between August of 2016 and March of 2017.

In an interview with FBI agents, Goldman admitted that he knew the girl was a minor.

Goldman also admitted that on at least one occasion he threatened to publicly post intimate pictures of the child online.

Goldman was also ordered to 15 years of supervised release after serving his sentence.

