EPD warning of a scam

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are warning of a scam.

Police say a caller claims to be an officer with EPD, even going to the extent of using an actual officer’s names.

Police say they would never tell you there’s an arrest warrant for you or ask for money.

They say they would also never put you on a ‘recorded line’ to talk about your warrant or subpoena to appear in court.

If you get a call like this, hang up and call police.

