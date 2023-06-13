Disney Junior Live On Tour Costume Palooza coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Disney Junior Live On Tour Costume Palooza is set to come to Evansville this fall.

According to a release, that event will take place on Saturday, October 14 at 4 p.m.

Audience members are encouraged to dress up for the performance.

They say characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins and more will be featured in the show.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m.

Officials say those tickets will start at $25, and will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com or Old National Events Plaza.

For more information, fans can visit DisneyJuniorTour.com.

