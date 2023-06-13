Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Disney Junior Live On Tour Costume Palooza coming to Evansville

Disney Junior Live On Tour Costume Palooza coming to Evansville
Disney Junior Live On Tour Costume Palooza coming to Evansville(Old National Events Plaza)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Disney Junior Live On Tour Costume Palooza is set to come to Evansville this fall.

According to a release, that event will take place on Saturday, October 14 at 4 p.m.

Audience members are encouraged to dress up for the performance.

They say characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Doc McStuffins and more will be featured in the show.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m.

Officials say those tickets will start at $25, and will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com or Old National Events Plaza.

For more information, fans can visit DisneyJuniorTour.com.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Cleary
Sheriff: 4 children missing from Nebraska found with woman in Warrick Co.
Police presence at a home on Madison Ave.
Standoff ends with suspect in custody in Evansville
First new Indiana town in 20 years incorporated in Warrick Co.
First new Indiana town in over 20 years growing in Warrick Co.
New site secured for Ellis Park entertainment center in Daviess Co.
Churchill Downs moves forward with entertainment center, just in a new location
EPD: Evansville woman arrested after burning flag, claims to be with ISIS
EPD: Evansville woman arrested after burning flag, claims to be with ISIS

Latest News

Jason Bonham set to perform ‘Led Zeppelin Evening’ in Evansville
Jason Bonham set to perform ‘Led Zeppelin Evening’ in Evansville
48-year-old Timothy Nannie
KSP: Muhlenberg Co. man arrested in undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation
6/13 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
6/13 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
6/13 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines