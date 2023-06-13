Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

CUTE: Zoo welcomes Pallas’s cat kittens

The Ross Park Zoo announced the birth of four Pallas’s cat kittens to mom, Jodi, and dad, Atlas.
The Ross Park Zoo announced the birth of four Pallas’s cat kittens to mom, Jodi, and dad, Atlas.(Ross Park Zoo)
By WBNG staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) - A zoo in New York has recently welcomed a few new furry residents.

Last Friday, the Ross Park Zoo announced the birth of four Pallas’s cat kittens.

The kittens were born to parents named Jodi and Atlas. They were born in April on International Pallas’s Cat Day, according to the zoo.

“We think mom, Jodi, is a feline marketing genius for her timing!” zoo officials said.

The Pallas’s cat is one of the smallest of the wild cat species. They usually weigh 5 to 9 pounds fully grown and are about the size of domestic cats. The felines have long and dense fur that can also make them look bigger.

According to the zoo, the new kittens have been venturing out of their nest box and exploring the world around them.

The cats are native to such areas of the world as Afghanistan, China and India.

Copyright 2023 WBNG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Cleary
Sheriff: 4 children missing from Nebraska found with woman in Warrick Co.
Police presence at a home on Madison Ave.
Standoff ends with suspect in custody in Evansville
First new Indiana town in 20 years incorporated in Warrick Co.
First new Indiana town in over 20 years growing in Warrick Co.
New site secured for Ellis Park entertainment center in Daviess Co.
Churchill Downs moves forward with entertainment center, just in a new location
EPD: Evansville woman arrested after burning flag, claims to be with ISIS
EPD: Evansville woman arrested after burning flag, claims to be with ISIS

Latest News

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a press briefing at the White...
White House press secretary has violated rule against politics on the job, watchdog says
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New...
Amazon says AWS is operating normally after outage that left publishers unable to operate web sites
EPD utilizing facial recognition software in investigations
EPD utilizing facial recognition software in investigations
Badge of Scott Township Fire and EMS Community Paramedic Ryan Bosecker.
Posey County EMS rewarded over $350,000 grant for community paramedic program