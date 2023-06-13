Baby box installed in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews have started installing a safe haven baby box in Owensboro..

The Owensboro Fire Department posted photos on its Facebook page this afternoon.

The baby box is going in at fire station one on West Ninth Street.

The plan is to have it ready to use within the next few weeks.

Parents will be able to surrender a newborn baby without any legal punishment.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.