Amazon Web Services reports outage affecting websites, utilities

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New...
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019 file photo, people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon is kicking off its annual security-focused cloud computing conference on Tuesday amid a slowdown in its profitable cloud business Amazon Web Services, or AWS. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)(AP)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Amazon Web Services is reporting widespread outages Tuesday afternoon that are affecting many websites and services across the internet.

AWS first reported issues shortly after 3 p.m. Eastern Time, saying providers using their US-EAST-1 servers were experiencing increased error rates and latencies.

Amazon said around 4:40 p.m. they had found the cause of the problem and were starting to see some restoration of service, but that there were still some intermittent issues.

DownDetector.com had received more than 11,000 reports of issues with AWS servers at the peak of the outage.

The Associated Press reports AWS is the market leader in cloud storage, with such big-name customers as Netflix, Coca-Cola and even some government agencies.

AWS is in the midst of a two-day security-focused cloud conference in Anaheim, California, as the company reports slowing business as companies become more concerned about inflation and a possible recession.

