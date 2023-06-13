Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Aces Women’s Basketball head coach Scherr-Wells inks contract extension

University of Evansville men's basketball program.
University of Evansville men's basketball program.(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With two years of steady improvement to the University of Evansville women’s basketball program, University of Evansville Director of Athletics Ziggy Siegfried has announced a contract extension for head women’s basketball coach Robyn Scherr-Wells.

“Robyn is one of the most driven coaches that I have ever worked with in my career.  She has shown a commitment to academics, the student-athlete experience and competitive excellence and her engagement with the campus and community has been fantastic,” Siegfried stated.  “Robyn is committed to being at UE and understands that commitment takes time.  We are proud to show that commitment to her.  I have no doubt that she is a leader who can and will build a championship program.”

In a short amount of time, Scherr-Wells has made significant progress in building the Purple Aces program.  The first season under her direction saw the team post its highest amount of wins in five seasons.  Her team followed that up with an 11-win campaign last season, which was the marked the first double digit win season and the highest victory total since the 2016-17 season.

“I would like to thank President Pietruszkiewicz, Dr. Siegfried, and Sarah Solinsky for their belief in me and their commitment to Evansville Women’s Basketball. I am grateful to lead the Purple Aces,” Scherr-Wells said.  “We have made great strides forward in the last two years, and I am excited to continue to build upon that. When I was hired in 2021, I wanted the job because of the top, private school education that UE offers combined with high mid-major basketball in the MVC.”

“We fit a unique niche in Division I basketball that not many schools can offer, and I am so proud to recruit student-athletes to UE. I will continue to work tirelessly to build UE Women’s Basketball into an MVC championship program!”

Scherr-Wells’ system has led to a much higher pace of play.  In four seasons prior to her arrival, UE averaged 59.5 points per game and under.  Since she took the helm, the team has averaged 66.1 and 64.6 points, respectively.  Her staff has recruited and coached four All-Missouri Valley Conference selections and that success translated to increased attendance and the first sellout in program history.

Off the court, her impact has been just as important.  The team GPA for the women jumped from 3.0 in her first season to 3.3 last year.  Her efforts have also translated to an increase in fundraising.  During the 2022-23 campaign, her program raised over five times the amount of funds as it did in the season prior to her arrival.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Cleary
Sheriff: 4 children missing from Nebraska found with woman in Warrick Co.
Police presence at a home on Madison Ave.
Standoff ends with suspect in custody in Evansville
New site secured for Ellis Park entertainment center in Daviess Co.
Churchill Downs moves forward with entertainment center, just in a new location
EPD: Evansville woman arrested after burning flag, claims to be with ISIS
EPD: Evansville woman arrested after burning flag, claims to be with ISIS
Police lights generic
Police looking for man who took $15K in phones from Evansville store

Latest News

Memorial boys golf going back to state
Memorial Boys Golf going back to state
Henderson's Flash win over Hoppers
Henderson’s Flash win over Hoppers
Tecumseh softball team celebrated after state title win
Tecumseh Softball gets fire truck tour, after state title win
Aces start summer workouts
Aces Men’s Basketball starts summer workouts