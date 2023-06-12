Woman, juvenile arrested after officers discover drugs, guns during traffic stop
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says a woman and a juvenile were arrested after a traffic stop in Fordsville.
According to officials, that happened Friday, June 9 in the 1300 block of State Route 69 North.
After searching the vehicle, officers say they found three containers of suspected meth, a meth pipe, needles, a digital scale and a handgun.
They say a bag of marijuana was also found in the back seat of the vehicle in a box.
According to officers, the driver of the vehicle was a juvenile. That juvenile was found to be in possession of a gun and was arrested.
They say 52-year-old Carrie Vaughan was also arrested.
She is facing the following charges:
- Trafficking marijuana
- Buy/possess drug paraphernalia
- Possession of contained substance
- Possession of handgun by convicted felon
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.