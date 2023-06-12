Birthday Club
Woman, juvenile arrested after officers discover drugs, guns during traffic stop

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says a woman and a juvenile were arrested after a traffic stop in Fordsville.

According to officials, that happened Friday, June 9 in the 1300 block of State Route 69 North.

After searching the vehicle, officers say they found three containers of suspected meth, a meth pipe, needles, a digital scale and a handgun.

They say a bag of marijuana was also found in the back seat of the vehicle in a box.

According to officers, the driver of the vehicle was a juvenile. That juvenile was found to be in possession of a gun and was arrested.

They say 52-year-old Carrie Vaughan was also arrested.

She is facing the following charges:

  • Trafficking marijuana
  • Buy/possess drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of contained substance
  • Possession of handgun by convicted felon
52-year-old Carrie Vaughan
52-year-old Carrie Vaughan(Ohio Co. Kentucky Sheriff's Office)
Traffic stop leads to arrest of woman, juvenile in Ohio County
Traffic stop leads to arrest of woman, juvenile in Ohio County(Ohio Co. Kentucky Sheriff's Office)

