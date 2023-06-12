‘Voice’ winner playing at Friday After 5

Birthday Club
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - It’s a big week for Friday After 5 in Owensboro.

Officials say Todd Tilghman, winner of the Voice Season 18, will be performing live, and that’s not all.

The ICMA national talent competition will take the stage with Tilghman as well.

20 contestants from around the region will compete for the change to perform on the Grand Ole Opry House Stage during the finals.

It’s the first of four stops on a talent search across four states.

Of course, that all starts this Friday, after 5.

Click here for the Friday After 5 schedule.

