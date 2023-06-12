Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

VIDEO: Bear spotted swimming at beach among summertime crowd

A bear surprised beachgoers in Destin, Florida, over the weekend. (Source: CHRIS BARRON/STEFFANI SADDLER/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Friendly reminder: If you see a bear at the beach, keep your distance.

Not everyone followed that advice this weekend. To be fair, they were probably dazzled by the sight of a bear swimming in the Gulf of Mexico at Destin, Florida.

A video appears to show a couple of beachgoers get close to it. The bear took the initiative in getting out of people’s way as best as it could, moving from the water onto the beach.

The National Park Service recommends keeping your distance from a bear.

“If a bear changes its behavior because of your presence, you are too close!” the park service said.

Among the U.S. Forest Service’s advice for coping with bears, the agency recommends not running away. Instead, back away slowly and stay calm.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Police looking for man who took $15K in phones from Evansville store
Evansville mom reports man tried to walk off with her child
Kyle Haynes
Deputies: Drunk driver takes off during traffic stop, runs over mailbox
Almanzo Anderson
Man facing child molesting charges in Vanderburgh Co.
Dustin Ireland
Police: Man sets fire to home, threatens woman with gun

Latest News

Traffic stop leads to arrest of woman, juvenile in Ohio County
Woman, juvenile arrested after officers discover drugs, guns during traffic stop
FILE - Signage for LIV Golf is displayed during the pro-am round of the Bedminster Invitational...
Senator asks LIV Golf, PGA Tour leaders for records on merger
House fire in Door County
911 dispatcher answers call that her own home is on fire
Rendering for Avery's Place Playground in Mt. Vernon
$110k donation completes fundraiser for Avery’s Place playground in Posey Co.
Debris lies just beyond caution tape following the collapse of an elevated section of...
In rubble beneath I-95 collapse in Philadelphia, investigators looking for truck fire’s cause