Traffic Alert: Overnight closures expected on U.S. 41, KY 351 for demolition work

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials say drivers should expect overnight closures on U.S. 41 and KY 351 for the next couple of weeks.

They say work is expected to begin Monday, June 12.

According to a release, crews completed needed prep work on U.S. 41 at KY 351, but the demolition work anticipated for last week is now set to begin this week.

They say short-term stoppages are expected on KY 351 at the same location.

Crews are beginning phased demolition work as a new overpass is constructed as part of Section 1 of the I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

Officials say one lane of US 41 northbound will be closed near KY 351.

A release shows closures are expected to start around 7 p.m. and end by 6 a.m. each day. The work is expected to take about two weeks to complete.

They say work will shift to the southbound side of the overpass in the coming weeks.

Short-term temporary closures are expected overnight on KY 351, as needed, to accommodate the demolition work happening overhead on the US 41 overpass.

They say the closures are expected to last about 15 minutes, and flaggers will be in place. Drivers can expect the short-term stoppages between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The work is happening at night to minimize impacts to motorists and to get the work done as quickly and as safely as possible.

