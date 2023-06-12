Sheriff: 4 children missing from Nebraska found with woman in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO. , Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office says FLOCK cameras helped find four missing children.

Deputies say 27-year-old Danielle E. Cleary drove into Warrick County Sunday morning.

Shey says four boys who had been reported missing were all in her car. They are ages 9, 8, 5, and 2.

The children were reported missing around 4:16 a.m., and deputies say Cleary’s car triggered a “Missing Persons – NCIC (National Crime Information Center)” hit on Warrick’s County’s FLOCK camera system.

While the Warrick County Central Dispatch team confirmed the NCIC hit, deputies searched for the car.

They say when they found it, they pulled Cleary over on SR 61 near French Road.

Deputies say Cleary, from Bancroft, Nebraska, was a non-custodial parent of the children.

Officials say she had been on a supervised visit with the children on Saturday, then left with the children to travel to a family member’s house in Warrick County.

Deputies say she drove through the night with the children, who were reported missing by their legal guardians.

”This is a prime example of how technology can be both unobtrusive and highly effective in keeping our community safe,” said Sheriff Michael Wilder. “The FLOCK system may be best known for locating stolen cars. This time, it found something far more important.”

FLOCK is a license plate camera system that alerts dispatchers when a vehicle is located that has been tagged in a secure law enforcement database reporting system such as NCIC.

The children were turned over to the Indiana Department of Child Services to be placed with legal guardians.

Cleary was arrested on a felony arrest warrant out of the State of Nebraska for violations of a custody order.

Cleary is being held at the Warrick County Security Center on a $250,000 bond awaiting extradition.

