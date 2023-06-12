Birthday Club
Police: Woman charged after dog found dead in hot vehicle

Police arrested Susan Weilbrenner, 52, after a dog was found dead inside a hot vehicle.
Portsmouth Police Department
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (Gray News) – A woman in New Hampshire faces charges after a dog was found dead in a hot vehicle.

In a Facebook post, the Portsmouth Police Department said officers responded to a parking lot off Durgin Lane in Portsmouth for the report of an unresponsive dog in a vehicle.

Investigators said the owner of the vehicle had left a Terrier mix in a vehicle with the windows up for several hours.

By the time officers arrived, they said the dog was dead.

The outside temperature measured in the mid-70s, while the temperature inside the vehicle came to 125 degrees.

The officers said a small bowl of food and a small amount of water was found on the rear passenger seat. The dog was taken to an animal hospital for a necropsy.

Police then arrested the owner, 52-year-old Susan Weilbrenner, on the scene and charged her with animals left in motor vehicles and cruelty to animals, both misdemeanor charges.

Weilbrenner was bailed out on personal recognizance and given a court date of July 17, 2023.

In the wake of the arrest, the Portsmouth Police Department said it wants to remind pet owners that it is dangerous to leave animals inside closed vehicles, even for a short time.

