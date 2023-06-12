Police asking for help to identify burglary suspect
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are hoping you can help identify a suspect in a burglary.
EPD posted this picture saying they believe the man was involved in a burglary in the 700 block of East Tennessee Street back in May.
In the photo he’s wearing a gully or camoflague suit. If you recognize this man, you’re asked to call EPD at at (812) 436-7977.
