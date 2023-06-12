Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Plans for new building at 420 Main presented to Economic Development Commission

Plans for new building at 420 Main presented to Economic Development Commission
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The spot where the former 420 Main building once stood may soon be filled.

CRG Residential presented a construction project to the Evansville Economic Development Commission to build a four-story mixed-use community space.

It is proposed to have 150 apartment units, a city park, a courtyard, and underground parking garage.

The city is proposed to cover the cost of the city park and parking garage. CRG Residential says they’re looking to bring a nice space for families.

”We’re out in the market everyday on construction costs on other projects and debt equity costs, so feel pretty good about the path forward,” said Director of Developement Ross Merder.

Evansville City Council will vote to approve the ordinances on CRG Residential’s project tonight.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Cleary
Sheriff: 4 children missing from Nebraska found with woman in Warrick Co.
Police lights generic
Police looking for man who took $15K in phones from Evansville store
Evansville mom reports man tried to walk off with her child
Kyle Haynes
Deputies: Drunk driver takes off during traffic stop, runs over mailbox
Almanzo Anderson
Man facing child molesting charges in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Police presence at a home on Madison Ave.
Police surround Evansville home
Evansville burglary suspect
Police asking for help to identify burglary suspect
First new Indiana town in 20 years incorporated in Warrick Co.
First new Indiana town in over 20 years growing in Warrick Co.
Crash with semi hurts 2 people