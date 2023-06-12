Plans for new building at 420 Main presented to Economic Development Commission

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The spot where the former 420 Main building once stood may soon be filled.

CRG Residential presented a construction project to the Evansville Economic Development Commission to build a four-story mixed-use community space.

It is proposed to have 150 apartment units, a city park, a courtyard, and underground parking garage.

The city is proposed to cover the cost of the city park and parking garage. CRG Residential says they’re looking to bring a nice space for families.

”We’re out in the market everyday on construction costs on other projects and debt equity costs, so feel pretty good about the path forward,” said Director of Developement Ross Merder.

Evansville City Council will vote to approve the ordinances on CRG Residential’s project tonight.

