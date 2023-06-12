‘Pinta’ replica coming to Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Friday July 7, the “Pinta”, a Replica of a Portuguese Caravel used by Columbus and many early explorers will open as a “floating museum” for dockside educational tours.

The Ship will be docked at English Park, 2 Woodford Ave, in Owensboro, until her departure July 17.

In 2005, the Pinta was Launched in Brazil after three years of construction.

The ship was built by eighth generation Portuguese shipwrights using the same methods and hand tools that were used to build the original in the 15th century.

The Pinta was the first Ship to sight land on the famous voyage of discovery on October 12, 1492.

Historians consider the “Caravel” the space shuttle of the 15th century and was used as early as the 13th century and into the 16 century.

It was mainly used as a typical trading vessel along the Mediterranean and African Coast before being used for transatlantic voyages to open up new trading routes all over the world.

The general public is invited to step back in time and explore the Pinta for self guided tours from July 7-16 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

No reservations are necessary.

Tickets are purchased at the ship, and prices are $8 for adults, $7.00 for seniors/military (65+), and $6 for Children (5 - 16). Children four and under are free.

Teachers or organizations wishing to schedule a 30 minute guided tour with a crew member during the weekdays should go to ninapinta.org/tour/html.

Group tours require a minimum of 15 people.

Please call 251-293-4193 or email ninapintatour@gmail.com for any inquires.

The ship was in Evansville last month.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.