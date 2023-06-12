Birthday Club
No charges in deadly Princeton shooting

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s an update on a deadly shooting case in Gibson County.

It happened back in March at an apartment on South Race Street in Princeton.

Officers say they found Duffy Miskell with a gunshot wound to the head.

Prosecutor Michael Cochren tells us after talking to witnesses and reviewing evidence, investigators determined the shooting was accidental.

No charges will be filed.

Boonville mayoral candidate wants a recount
Sheriff: 4 children missing from Nebraska found with woman in Warrick Co.
Boonville mayoral candidate wants a recount
No charges in deadly Princeton shooting
