No charges in deadly Princeton shooting

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s an update on a deadly shooting case in Gibson County.

It happened back in March at an apartment on South Race Street in Princeton.

Officers say they found Duffy Miskell with a gunshot wound to the head.

Prosecutor Michael Cochren tells us after talking to witnesses and reviewing evidence, investigators determined the shooting was accidental.

No charges will be filed.

