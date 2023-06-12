More rain chances this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Tri-State finally received widespread rainfall on Sunday. Evansville Regional Airport recorded a little over a half inch of rain. Some locations within the region got more and some much less. June is still about an inch behind normal on rainfall. Mainly pleasant and dry conditions to start the week. Clearing skies will allow lows to dip into the lower 50s for Tuesday morning, but sunshine should nudge the high up to 80. Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance for scattered showers and a high of 82. Thursday and Friday will both be sunny with highs near 80 and lows in the lower 60s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the weekend and into next week. Temps will warm into the middle 80s.

