Monday Sunrise Headlines

6/12 Monday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - One person is in jail after they were caught starting a fire on private property in Evansville.

Police saying she claimed to be with ISIS.

We’re working to learn more this morning after a motorcycle crash in Hopkins County ended with one person dead.

Officials say it happened near Olney Road and Walten Calvert Road.

An Evansville mother is asking for the public’s help after she says someone tried to kidnap one of her kids.

She says it all happened while she was taking out the trash.

This week’s Friday After 5 in Owensboro is going to be one you won’t want to miss.

That’s because the special guest this week is a previous winner of “The Voice.”

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Latest News

EPD: Evansville woman arrested after burning flag, claims to be with ISIS
6/12 Monday Sunrise Headlines
$400K race on the second day of Churchill races at Ellis Park
