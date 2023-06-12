First new Indiana town in over 20 years growing in Warrick Co.

VICTORIA WOODS, Ind. (WFIE) - Sandwiched between Boonville and Newburgh, the first of its kind in decades in Indiana, stands Victoria Woods, a newly incorporated town.

One of the masterminds behind it, Project Engineer Jordan Aigner, says it’s had a pretty eventful story.

“Really kind of started out as just a development,” explains Aigner, “but a bigger idea.”

A bigger idea indeed, making history by getting yourselves incorporated and separate from surrounding towns.

“The state of Indiana still has an incorporation structure and guideline,” says Aigner, “if you get the buy-in from the local municipalities and certainly the county itself, then you can create it.”

That answers the “how,” with local officials agreeing to incorporate Victoria Woods in April, but arguably more importantly, why do this?

“It’s not Newburgh. It’s not Boonville. It needed its own sense of place, and that was a big part of it,” explains Aigner, “the other thing is, this is an area where we has previous surface mining years ago in the early 60′s and on in through the 70′s, and this left a big topography change, and having your own development ordinance that fits just this topography is a lot better.”

Only a few people actually live in Victoria Woods now, but there multiple homes under construction in the area with even more plots boasting “sold” signs.

Father and son duo Dave and Cougar Martin with Martin Brothers Properties built one of the first homes here.

“This was all woods. It has been for a long time,” says Cougar, “so to be able to be back here in nature with all of the deer and the turkeys and eagles, it’s really just unique. You won’t find anything else like this in Southern Indiana.”

“They’re gonna have paths all up and down the streets where you can walk around the lakes. It’s just out of this world, and we’re very thrilled to be here,” says Dave.

The new town will be voting in November to establish their own government while contracting out fire and law enforcement services from nearby Boonville.

As for Aigner, it’s a dream come true. He says the idea was forming pre-COVID, and now he can finally see it come to life.

“You really kind of have to have your ducks in a row to do something like this,” says Aigner, “cause you could do it, you could petition and it could fail, and then you’ve lost all that time and money. This one, luckily everybody saw the vision, and there’s some good that comes out of it for everybody.”

For a look at the lot map and area, click here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.