Crash with semi hurts 2 people

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A car crashed with a semi in Daviess County and hurt two people.

It happened in the area of Highway 60 East and Hawes Boulevard Monday afternoon.

The sheriff says the semi was turning from Hawes when the car on 60 went under the trailer.

Deputies say two people in the car were taken to the hospital, but they are going to be okay.

The sheriff says they are working with engineers on traffic control enhancement for that intersection.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.