Clearing Skies, Cooler

By Byron Douglas
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A cold front swept out needed rainfall and will usher in cooler temps coupled with lower humidity. High temps will only manage the low to mid-70s behind northwest winds. Tonight, clear and chilly skies as low temperatures cascade into the lower 50s.

Tuesday,  sunny and warmer as high temps reach the lower 80s. Tuesday night, mostly clear as lows temperatures fall into the lower 60s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid to upper 80s.

