Churchill Downs moves forward with entertainment center, just in a new location

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Churchill Downs say they have new location in Eastern Daviess County to build their $75 million entertainment center.

This comes after plans to build inside Towne Square Mall were scrapped.

Here is the statement we were sent from Churchill Downs:

Churchill Downs Incorporated has secured a site in eastern Daviess County, outside of the Owensboro city limits, to build our $75 million regional tourism destination. Originally, we were in discussions to develop the Ellis Park extension at Towne Square Mall; however, on March 21st, Owensboro City Commissioners rejected our proposal. In the aftermath of that decision, we immediately urged reconsideration and were told they were not willing to reconsider at that time. We thus began exploring alternative sites and are moving forward with the execution of this exciting project in eastern Daviess County.

We will continue to update this story.

