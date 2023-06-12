Boonville mayoral candidate wants a recount

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Warrick County, a Boonville mayoral candidate who lost in the primary wants a recount.

We’re told Election Board members will hold a meeting next Monday to hold a recount.

Republican candidate Bradley Downing beat out Deborah Stevens by only 13 votes.

Stevens requested the recount on the deadline and is paying the election board $100 to do the recount.

However, the Warrick County Election Board President says he doesn’t expect the results to change, as only a few ballots were counted by hand.

”We’re not expecting to find any discrepancies at all. Most votes were cast by electronic ballots on the machines, and those are very accurate,” said Warrick County Election Board President Andrew Skinner.

Skinner says a recount hasn’t happened in Boonville in a while.

The candidate with the most votes on the Republican side will face Democratic candidate and incumbent Mayor Charlie Wyatt in November’s election.

