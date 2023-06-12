Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Boonville mayoral candidate wants a recount

Boonville mayoral candidate wants a recount
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Warrick County, a Boonville mayoral candidate who lost in the primary wants a recount.

We’re told Election Board members will hold a meeting next Monday to hold a recount.

Republican candidate Bradley Downing beat out Deborah Stevens by only 13 votes.

Stevens requested the recount on the deadline and is paying the election board $100 to do the recount.

However, the Warrick County Election Board President says he doesn’t expect the results to change, as only a few ballots were counted by hand.

”We’re not expecting to find any discrepancies at all. Most votes were cast by electronic ballots on the machines, and those are very accurate,” said Warrick County Election Board President Andrew Skinner.

Skinner says a recount hasn’t happened in Boonville in a while.

The candidate with the most votes on the Republican side will face Democratic candidate and incumbent Mayor Charlie Wyatt in November’s election.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Police looking for man who took $15K in phones from Evansville store
Evansville mom reports man tried to walk off with her child
Kyle Haynes
Deputies: Drunk driver takes off during traffic stop, runs over mailbox
Almanzo Anderson
Man facing child molesting charges in Vanderburgh Co.
Dustin Ireland
Police: Man sets fire to home, threatens woman with gun

Latest News

Boonville mayoral candidate wants a recount
Boonville mayoral candidate wants a recount
House lawmakers discuss gas stove bills
House Republicans turn up the heat on two bills to block a nationwide gas stove ban
House lawmakers discuss gas stove bills
House Republicans turn up the heat on two bills to block a nationwide gas stove ban
Senators urge the President to use his constitutional powers if no deal is reached
President pressured to invoke 14th amendment to raise the debt ceiling if deal isn’t reached