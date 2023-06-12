Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

2023 W.C. Handy Blues and Barbeque Festival kicking off

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A big tradition is returning to the Henderson Riverfront this week.

The W.C. Handy Blues and Barbeque Festival is here, and you can get in on the action beginning Monday.

They say on Monday morning, music will start with Lunch Breaks.

David Flick will be at the Elm, and David Redmon will be at Rockhouse on the River starting at 11 a.m.

Family night is set to begin on Wednesday, while Zydeco night will begin Thursday.

According to organizers, live music and great food will continue through Saturday, June 17.

You can view the full lineup for the event here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
Police looking for man who took $15K in phones from Evansville store
Evansville mom reports man tried to walk off with her child
Kyle Haynes
Deputies: Drunk driver takes off during traffic stop, runs over mailbox
Dustin Ireland
Police: Man sets fire to home, threatens woman with gun
Almanzo Anderson
Man facing child molesting charges in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

EPD: Evansville woman arrested after burning flag, claims to be with ISIS
EPD: Evansville woman arrested after burning flag, claims to be with ISIS
6/12 Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines
6/12 Monday Sunrise Headlines
6/12 Monday Sunrise Headlines
EPD: Evansville woman arrested after burning flag, claims to be with ISIS
EPD: Evansville woman arrested after burning flag, claims to be with ISIS