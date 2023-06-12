2023 W.C. Handy Blues and Barbeque Festival kicking off

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A big tradition is returning to the Henderson Riverfront this week.

The W.C. Handy Blues and Barbeque Festival is here, and you can get in on the action beginning Monday.

They say on Monday morning, music will start with Lunch Breaks.

David Flick will be at the Elm, and David Redmon will be at Rockhouse on the River starting at 11 a.m.

Family night is set to begin on Wednesday, while Zydeco night will begin Thursday.

According to organizers, live music and great food will continue through Saturday, June 17.

You can view the full lineup for the event here.

