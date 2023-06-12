$110k donation completes fundraiser for Avery’s Place playground in Posey Co.

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - A $110,000 donation has officially completed fundraising needed to make Posey County’s first fully accessible playground.

According to a release, that gift was given by SABIC.

Officials say the playground will be located west of West Elementary School, off of Country Club Road.

They say the donation will complete local matching funds required for Avery’s Place to receive grant funding from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

They also say the money will count toward the private funding requirement necessary for Mounty Vernon to apply for an additional grant from Indiana’s Regional Economic and Acceleration Development Initiative.

Avery’s Place is an all-inclusive playground and will allow children of all abilities to play together.

The playground is named for Avery Beste, who passed away in 2008 at 18 years old.

Beste lived with a genetic disorder, Partial Trisomy 13, which left her with multiple physical and mental disabilities.

A release shows its many features include smooth surfacing, ramps from top to bottom, transfer station, specialized seating and handholds, high back swings, musical elements, lots of shade, educational play panels and more.

Officials say the next steps include ordering the playground equipment so that construction can begin by spring 2024.

