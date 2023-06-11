Woman accused of stealing and crashing car in Henderson Co.
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Deputies say they arrested a woman for stealing and crashing a car.
Just after midnight Sunday, they say they found 19-year-old Kylie Cox near a wrecked car in the area of Highway 136E and Bellfield Baptist Church Road.
Deputies say Cox admitted to stealing and crashing it.
They say she also tried to steal a second car after crashing the first.
Deputies say she also took items out of unlocked cars, and gave deputies a fake name.
She’s in jail without bond and due in court Monday morning.
