Woman accused of stealing and crashing car in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County Deputies say they arrested a woman for stealing and crashing a car.

Just after midnight Sunday, they say they found 19-year-old Kylie Cox near a wrecked car in the area of Highway 136E and Bellfield Baptist Church Road.

Deputies say Cox admitted to stealing and crashing it.

They say she also tried to steal a second car after crashing the first.

Deputies say she also took items out of unlocked cars, and gave deputies a fake name.

She’s in jail without bond and due in court Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.