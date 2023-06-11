Birthday Club
Traffic alert happening Monday for drivers in Muhlenberg Co.

WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Transportation officials say there will be pavement repairs in Muhlenberg County on the Western Kentucky Parkway Monday, June 12.

They say drivers should expect two sets of eastbound rolling road blocks, with the first at 1 p.m. and the second between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

They will be just past the Kentucky State Police post on-ramp (3.5 miles from the beginning of the work zone).

This work is scheduled for completion the same day.

Overnight lane closures continue on Highway 41 in Henderson
A sinkhole in the 200 block of S. Weinbach
Lanes of S. Weinbach closed due to sinkhole
Blue Bridge back open after crash
