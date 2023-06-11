Traffic alert happening Monday for drivers in Muhlenberg Co.

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Transportation officials say there will be pavement repairs in Muhlenberg County on the Western Kentucky Parkway Monday, June 12.

They say drivers should expect two sets of eastbound rolling road blocks, with the first at 1 p.m. and the second between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

They will be just past the Kentucky State Police post on-ramp (3.5 miles from the beginning of the work zone).

This work is scheduled for completion the same day.

