Progress continues for church on Princeton square

Bethany Christian Church on Princeton's Square
Bethany Christian Church on Princeton's Square
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The transformation continues on a historic building on Princeton’s square that will soon be home to Bethany Christian Church.

It’s at Main and State Streets, and back in March, the yellow facade that had been there for decades was removed.

It revealed the building’s top windows and the old JC Penny sign.

[Previous: Work on new church reveals old JC Penny sign on Princeton’s square]

Now, you can see the work has progressed. The JC Penny sign is gone once again, and a fresh coat of paint covers the entire building.

Formerly known as the Soller building, it’s stood in place since the year 1897.

[Previous: Church taking over historic Princeton building]

There’s no word on when the work will completely finished or when Bethany Christian Church move their services inside.

