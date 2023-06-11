Birthday Club
Power outage suspends racing at Ellis Park

Sunday power outage in Henderson
Sunday power outage in Henderson(Henderson Municipal Power & Light)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ind. (WFIE) - Racing was temporarily halted Sunday afternoon at Ellis Park due to a power outage.

Sometime before 2:30 p.m., power was restored, and the races continued.

That includes the 9th race, which had four horses that competed in the Kentucky Derby. It was a $400,000 stakes.

As for the power outage, the Henderson Municipal Power & Light outage map shows more than 1,300 customers in an area around US 60 without power since 1:43 p.m.

That check was around 2:45 p.m. Click here to keep an eye on the outage map.

