Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Police: Man sets fire to home, threatens woman with gun

Dustin Ireland
Dustin Ireland(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to a home after a man set fire to security cameras, filling the kitchen with smoke.

It happened Saturday night in the 3600 block of Tremont Road.

Police say the fire was out when they arrived, but the home was still full of smoke.

They say 55-year-old Dustin Ireland was in a back room and refused to come out.

Officers say after several commands, Ireland was tased and taken into custody.

Police say the woman told them, two days prior, Ireland had also put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.

Officers say Ireland continued to be uncooperative and had to be put in a restraint chair at the jail.

He’s charged with intimidation and resisting law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Evansville mom reports man tried to walk off with her child
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
Shelley Lair's charges include terroristic threatening (3rd degree), wanton endangerment (1st...
Mother of missing baby arrested following police standoff in Wayne Co.
WFIE Alert Day
Alert day Sunday for storms expected to roll in overnight
2 teens charged with robbery in Owensboro

Latest News

Kylie Cox
Woman accused of stealing and crashing car in Henderson Co.
Police lights generic
Police looking for man who took $15K in phones from Evansville store
Sunday power outage in Henderson
Power outage suspends racing at Ellis Park
Kyle Haynes
Deputies: Drunk driver takes off during traffic stop, runs over mailbox