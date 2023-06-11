Police: Man sets fire to home, threatens woman with gun

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were called to a home after a man set fire to security cameras, filling the kitchen with smoke.

It happened Saturday night in the 3600 block of Tremont Road.

Police say the fire was out when they arrived, but the home was still full of smoke.

They say 55-year-old Dustin Ireland was in a back room and refused to come out.

Officers say after several commands, Ireland was tased and taken into custody.

Police say the woman told them, two days prior, Ireland had also put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her.

Officers say Ireland continued to be uncooperative and had to be put in a restraint chair at the jail.

He’s charged with intimidation and resisting law enforcement.

