EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a theft of more than $15,000 worth of cell phones.

Reports show it happened around 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police say they were told a man went inside the T-mobile store on N. Green River Road, took the merchandise, then ran off.

Anyone with information should call police.

