HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Deputies in Hopkins County say there was a deadly motorcycle crash Saturday.

They say it happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Olney Road and Walten Calvert Road.

Deputies believe 27-year-old Seth D. Sisk was heading east, when he lost control and ran off the road, hitting a concrete culvert.

Sisk died on scene.

