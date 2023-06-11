Birthday Club
Man facing child molesting charges in Vanderburgh Co.

Almanzo Anderson
Almanzo Anderson(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man wanted on sexual misconduct with a minor and child molesting charges was arrested Saturday night.

Court records show a warrant was issued Thursday for 21-year-old Almanzo Anderson.

They show the crimes he’s accused of happened January 1.

His bond is set at $10,000 cash, and he’s ordered to have no contact with the victim.

