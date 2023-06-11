Man facing child molesting charges in Vanderburgh Co.
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man wanted on sexual misconduct with a minor and child molesting charges was arrested Saturday night.
Court records show a warrant was issued Thursday for 21-year-old Almanzo Anderson.
They show the crimes he’s accused of happened January 1.
His bond is set at $10,000 cash, and he’s ordered to have no contact with the victim.
