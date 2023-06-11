Birthday Club
Horse found wandering in Warrick Co.

Horse found in Warrick Co.
Horse found in Warrick Co.
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County Animal Control says a mustang was found, and they don’t know who it belongs to.

They say the horse was found on Klippel and New Harmony.

The animal has markings on its neck, showing it’s a BLM mustang. That stands for Bureau of Land Management.

You are asked to call Warrick County Dispatch at 812-897-1200 if you have any information.

