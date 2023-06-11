Deputies: Drunk driver takes off during traffic stop, runs over mailbox

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Deputies say a driver nearly three times the legal alcohol limit tried to get away during a traffic stop.

They were called to the area of Saint Joseph Ave. and W. Mill Road around 7 p.m. Saturday because a man was driving recklessly.

A caller says the man was speeding and swerved in front of him, nearly hitting him.

The caller says the man was yelling at him and making obscene gestures.

He says the man pulled into a gas station and stumbled out of his truck, which is where deputies say they found the man, 27-year-old Kyle Haynes.

Deputies say they asked Haynes if he had anything to drink.

They say he told them he drank earlier in the day.

When the deputy took his ID back to his car, he says Haynes sped off.

Deputies say he eventually pulled into a driveway on W. Mill Road, but ran over the mailbox in the process.

They say he failed field sobriety tests and had a BAC of .233.

Haynes faces several charges.

